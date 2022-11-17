WSGW Morning Team Show: November 17, 2022 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark

YOU are Invited

“LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS”

Covenant Kids, Impact Saginaw Credit Unions, AlphaMedia/WSGW

You can help shine a little light into the lives of hospitalized children during the holidays.

Every night from December 5-9, everyone is invited to the Covenant HealthCare parking lot at 1000 Houghton Avenue in Saginaw.

People can start gathering around 6:30pm, and at 7pm, lights will shine towards the windows of the hospitalized kids for two minutes.

You can shine shine flashlights, glow foam tubes, or anything that lights up! Free flashlights will be provided to the first 100 attendees each night by Impact Saginaw Credit Unions.

Each evening, a different musical act will be featured for entertainment, cookies, hot chocolate, and more.

AND, right now, until December 9, you can also donate a new, unwrapped toy at Impact Saginaw Credit Union locations (see below).

Or, bring a toy with you any night of “Lights Before Christmas”.

Monetary donations can be made online when you visit Covenant Kids

Impact Saginaw Credit Union Toy Donation Locations:

Jolt: 6180 State Street and 1002 S. Washington Ave

Copoco: 3262 Cabaret Trail S

Family First: 1011 N Michigan Ave,

First Area: 193 Campbell Ln

Frankenmuth CU SVRC Branch: 203 S Washington Ave

Health Advantage: 4550 State St

Team One: 520 Hayden St and 4075 McCarty Rd

United Financial: 4685 State St

Wildfire: 6673 State St and 6640 Bay Rd

A glove used by Babe Ruth during the second half of his illustrious career sold at auction for $1.53 million on Saturday, setting the record for the price paid for a baseball glove.

The previous record is believed to be $387,500 for a Lou Gehrig glove sold in 1999.

The Ruth glove came from the collection of Jimmy Austin, an 18-year Major Leaguer who played for the Yankees and the St. Louis Browns from 1909-29, and to whom Ruth personally donated the glove.

Audio of a 1964 interview with Austin that was conducted for the 1966 book “The Glory of Their Times” captured him discussing the precious piece of baseball gear.

“My childhood memories with my Uncle Jim are extremely dear to me,” Susan Kolokoff, Austin’s niece, said in a statement from Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday’s sale.

“The glove had rested in a box for the last 30 years until we learned of its history and heard the amazing audio recording.”

“This monumental glove is truly [one] of the most historic pieces of its medium to have ever been offered at public auction,” said David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions.

This week, on Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday with Your Morning Team, You can Win tickets to see Chicago at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

Tickets for Chicago on Sale on Friday, November 18

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

DEADLINE to Enter is this Friday, November 18

Coming this weekend, Christmas Parades in Saginaw and Midland, and Santa is soon to arrive in Bay City

Coming this weekend, Christmas Parades in Saginaw and Midland, and Santa is soon to arrive in Bay City

PRIDE in Saginaw Christmas Parade (Look and Listen for the WSGW Van in the Parade)

Midland's Santa Parade on Saturday, November 19, at 10am

Santa due to arrive in Bay City via Train on November 26 at 6pm

Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House

Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House

This Saturday, November 19, WSGW Invites you to the Saginaw Eddy Concert Band "Christmas Concert"! The concert is FREE, however The Saginaw Salvation Army and The Saginaw Eddy Concert Band ask you to bring a non-perishable food donation for the WSGW "Food For Families" Campaign. This concert will be at the Thompson Middle School Auditorium, 3021 Court Street, in Saginaw, starting at 7:30pm.

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

Congratulations to Winner #1: Valerie Watson of Hemlock

Congratulations to Winner #2: Steven DeMott of Alma

Congratulations to Winner #3: (to be announced Monday, November 21)

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

