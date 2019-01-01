New Years Day Shooting in Saginaw

One person suffered a non life threatening wound in an early morning shooting incident in Saginaw. Central Dispatch sent officers to the Birch Park apartment complex at 1:15 New Years Morning after receiving a call about shots fired.

A 27 year old man told police detectives that words were exchanged with occupants of a black Chevy Tahoe and he was shot in the leg near the apartment complex at Birch Park Drive and Hess Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said investigators surmise the victim may have shot himself while pulling a gun as there was no bullet hole in his pants. The investigation continues.

Kaiser said reports of a second shooting on Hess Avenue apparently was unfounded.

(Dave Maurer)