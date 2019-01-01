New Years Day Shooting in Saginaw

WSGW file photo

One person suffered a non life threatening wound in an early morning shooting incident in Saginaw. Central Dispatch sent officers to the Birch Park apartment complex at 1:15 New Years Morning after receiving a call about shots fired.

A 27 year old man told police detectives that words were exchanged with occupants of a black Chevy Tahoe and he was shot in the leg near the apartment complex at Birch Park Drive and Hess Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said investigators surmise the victim may have shot himself while pulling a gun as there was no bullet hole in his pants. The investigation continues.

Kaiser said reports of a second shooting on Hess Avenue apparently was unfounded.

(Dave Maurer)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Saginaw Club Toasts Office of the President of the United States Democrats Takeover Executive Branch With Whitmer Inauguration Power Outage Under Investigation In Bay City Area Major Bay County Highway Recognizes Soldier Killed In Iraq Top Tennis Players In The World Coming To Midland Pilot Dies After Small Plane Crashes In Popular Chesaning Park
Comments