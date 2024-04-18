Assault Suspect Arrested In Birch Run Township

A state police fugitive team was on the scene of a home in Birch Run Township Wednesday.

Police say a 28-year-old man was wanted for assaulting a Chesaning police officer. Police were sent to the residence on Dixie Highway between Burt and Birch Run roads near the Emagine Theater. The suspect was not a resident of the home where the arrest took place, according to police.

He is currently in police custody awaiting arraignment.