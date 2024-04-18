WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Assault Suspect Arrested In Birch Run Township

By News Desk
April 18, 2024 2:00AM EDT
Share
Assault Suspect Arrested In Birch Run Township
(Getty Images)

A state police fugitive team was on the scene of a home in Birch Run Township Wednesday.

Police say a 28-year-old man was wanted for assaulting a Chesaning police officer. Police were sent to the residence on Dixie Highway between Burt and Birch Run roads near the Emagine Theater. The suspect was not a resident of the home where the arrest took place, according to police.

He is currently in police custody awaiting arraignment.

Popular Stories

1

Parental Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Tuscola County
2

Clare County Woman Killed In Crash
3

Saginaw County Fire Crews Conduct Controlled Burn Near Frankenmuth
4

Crash Into Saginaw Children's Zoo Results In Arrest, Animals Remain Contained
5

Motorcyclist Killed In Gratiot County Crash