Bay County Board Reorganizes While Supporting Key Job

Leadership for the Bay County Board of Commissioners is set for 2019. The new board Chairman for the next two years is Michael Duranczyk who succeeds Tom Herek. The Vice Chair will be Michael Lutz with Vaughn Begick as Sargent at Arms.

Commissioners and County Executive Jim Barcia have also agreed on the financing of an independent contractor to serve Animal Control. Barcia explained up to $25,000 will be provided through a combination of private revenue along with promotional money found within Animal Control’s budget. Another responsibility of that worker will be to apply for state grants to boost Animal Control services.