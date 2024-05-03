WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scam

By jonathan.dent
May 3, 2024 8:57AM EDT
(Getty Images)

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam.

Officials say they’ve received reports of a caller who claims to be a Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy who tells the target they have a loved one in jail requiring bond money. The caller then asks for credit card information to pay the bond amount. The calls may even appear to come from the sheriff’s office phone number.

The sheriff’s office says they will never call and ask for money or credit card information over the phone.

