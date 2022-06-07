Bay City Adopts $184 Million Budget

At this week’s Board of Commissioner’s meeting, the budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year was officially adopted. The budget gives the city $184,134,898 to work with over the course of the Fiscal Year, which begins on October 1st. City Manager Dana Muskott says that with the adoption of the budget, staff can begin laying the groundwork for various projects, stating,
“Passing this budget will allow city staff to go forward with all the projects we have planned. This is more of a strategic plan. It’s a working document so that we can plan for items going into the next fiscal year.”
While this budget is higher than the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year’s $158,971,597 budget, an increase in property taxes is expected to bring in the revenue required to balance the difference.