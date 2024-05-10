State of Michigan Files Complaint Against Pinconning Campground Owner

The State of Michigan and Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy have filed a civil complaint against the owner of an allegedly unlicensed campground in Pinconning.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, 68-year-old Daniel Courtemanche operated the “Ugly RV Park” located at 1623 Kitchen Road, allegedly without a preconstruction permit and license. The complaint also alleges Courtemanche installed a non-compliant wastewater lagoon at the park. Officials with EGLE say he failed to address the concerns after a cease and desist order in 2022.

Courtemanche is due to appear in Ingham County Circuit Court on June 6th.