      Weather Alert

Ascension St. Mary’s Using Robotic-Assisted Technology

jonathan.dent
Jun 16, 2022 @ 3:59pm

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital has begun using a new piece of robotic equipment in their treatment of certain vascular issues. The “Corindus CorPath GRX” is a robotic-assisted tool used for implementing catheters, wires, balloons, and stents in some vascular procedures.

Dr. Joseph Adel, a board-certified neurosurgeon, recently began to use the technology at the St. Mary’s, and he believes that it could lead to better stroke intervention techniques in the future. The robot is remote-controlled by a physician to precisely manipulate catheters through arteries.

Ascension St. Mary’s is an early adopter, being one of only two hospitals in Michigan to make use of this technology. Dr. Adel believes that technology like this will play a part in improving care for stroke victims.

Popular Posts
Police Investigating Two Homicides on Saginaw's West Side
Fatal Crash in Midland County Under Investigation
New Phone Scam in Saginaw County
Family in Fatal Monday Flint Fire Identified
State Police Seize Weapons in Saginaw
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On