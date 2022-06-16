Ascension St. Mary’s Using Robotic-Assisted Technology

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital has begun using a new piece of robotic equipment in their treatment of certain vascular issues. The “Corindus CorPath GRX” is a robotic-assisted tool used for implementing catheters, wires, balloons, and stents in some vascular procedures.
Dr. Joseph Adel, a board-certified neurosurgeon, recently began to use the technology at the St. Mary’s, and he believes that it could lead to better stroke intervention techniques in the future. The robot is remote-controlled by a physician to precisely manipulate catheters through arteries.
Ascension St. Mary’s is an early adopter, being one of only two hospitals in Michigan to make use of this technology. Dr. Adel believes that technology like this will play a part in improving care for stroke victims.