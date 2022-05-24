May is Mental Health Month in Saginaw

At this week’s City Council meeting, a proclamation was given declaring May of 2022 “Mental Health Month” in the City of Saginaw. This proclamation was given to raise awareness to the issue, as well as to support those who struggle with their mental health.
Mayor Brenda F. Moore highlighted the need for mental health assistance in Saginaw and urged those who struggle with their mental health to get help, saying, “Mental Health is really important because it is an issue that is plaguing our city… If you know anybody that you think might be going through any type of disorder, I suggest that they walk them through, because I’d rather be safe than sorry.”
This proclamation follows the completion of a mural at the Saginaw County Public Health building earlier this month which represents the plight of those struggling with addiction.