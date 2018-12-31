Major Bay County Highway Recognizes Soldier Killed In Iraq

Pfc. Alan Blohm's brother Jeremy and other relatives unveil sign honoring his service along M 13 at Linwood Road. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

It was 12-years ago when Private First Class Alan Blohm made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Iraq.

A Kawkawlin native and graduate of Bay City Western High School, Blohm joined the Army and was deployed to Iraq in October, 2006. He was killed in action two months later, when an I.E.D., improvised explosive device, detonated on December 31st.

A six mile section of Huron Road, M 13, in Kawkawlin Township, is dedicated in his memory. His brother, Jeremy, says the dedication is one more effort by his family to honor Alan’s memory. The family has also engraved several boulders with his name, given flag poles to Saint Bartholomew Lutheran School, Bay City Western High School and Kawkawlin Township ball fields.

The family raised money through a GoFundMe account and donations from local businesses, veterans groups and the public. The family also paid for the signs made by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

State Senator Mike Green drafted the legislation authoring the highway dedication and it was signed by Governor Rick Snyder.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt