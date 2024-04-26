Flint Township Apartment Complex Has Two Fires in Same Day, Residents Displaced

Several fire departments in Genesee County were called out to two fires in the same apartment complex on Thursday morning.

The first began after midnight at the Sunridge Apartments, damaging buildings 500 and 600 of the complex. Officials say a resident reported the fire after finding their apartment in flames, which spread to the the attic. The fire was put out after around 3:30 a.m. and firefighters cleared the scene.

However, a second fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. at the same complex but in building 700, again requiring multiple departments on the scene. Several people were displaced by the fires. One firefighter suffered minor injuries from a ceiling collapse. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fires remains under invesitgation.