Democrats Takeover Executive Branch With Whitmer Inauguration

Former state lawmaker Gretchen Whitmer becomes Governor of Michigan New Years Day with inauguration ceremonies on the steps of the state Capitol building in Lansing. Whitmer becomes Michigan’s second female governor after she defeated Republican Bill Schuette in the November election.

Her inaugural address theme is “Building Bridges Together” following up on one of her major campaign themes about infrastructure, especially the need to fix Michigan roads.

The new governor is 47 years old and from East Lansing.

The inauguration ceremony was carried live on Newsradio 790, WSGW.

(Dave Maurer)