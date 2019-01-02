WSGW OnLine Poll: Government Shutdown and Wall Money

CAMPO, CA - OCTOBER 08: Dusk falls over a section of the US-Mexico border fence which activists opposing illegal immigration hope will be turned into a fully-lit double-fenced barrier between the US (foreground) and Mexico October 8, 2006 near Campo, California. US Fish and Wildlife Service wardens and environmentalists warn that a proposed plan by US lawmakers to construct 700 miles of double fencing along the 2,000-mile US-Mexico border, in an attempt to wall-out illegal immigrants, would also harm rare wildlife. Wildlife experts say cactus-pollinating insects would fly around fence lights, birds that migrate by starlight in the desert wilderness would be confused, and large mammals such as jaguars, Mexican wolves, Sonoran pronghorn antelope, and desert bighorn sheep would be blocked from migrating across the international border, from California to Texas. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The federal government is in shutdown.

President Trump has said he will accept responsibility for the shutdown, but he also has said it’s on the Democrats, as funding for a border wall is the battleground.

President Trump does not appear willing to sign any government funding plan unless it includes $5 billion for a wall. Democrats do not appear willing to offer a single plan that includes money for a wall, but could have a split plan to fund the government, with a temporary exception to fund the Department of Homeland Security into early February which would receive about $1.3 billion toward border fencing.

PREVIOUS QUESTION: I believe 2019 will be… ?

Better than 2018 – 55%

About the same as 2018 – 25%

Worse than 2018 – 20%