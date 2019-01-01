WSGW Morning Team Show: January 1, 2019

2019 New Year's eve illustration, card with colorful fireworks, blurred lights and golden Happy New Year text on black background

Happy New Year on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

THANK YOU for being part of the WSGW Radio Family in 2018! We look forward to being together throughout 2019!

*******************************************************************

GOOD NEWS! All storm warnings and advisories posted by the National Weather Service yesterday have either expired or have been cancelled!

*******************************************************************

Special New Year’s Day Programming on WSGW 790am:

9am-11am: CBS 2018 Year in Review

11am-Noon: Inauguration of Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Noon-12:30pm: Toast to the Office of the President of the United States from the Saginaw Club

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave have the complete list of the famous Lake Superior State University Banned Words for 2019:

(podcast segment posted by 7am)

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, you can hear a segment of the CBS 2018 Year in Review ahead of the presentation of the full program from 9-11am.

(podcast of the segment posted by 8am)

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Kid Rock “Happy New Year“.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page