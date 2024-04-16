Saginaw Man Pleads Guilty in Unlawful Imprisonment, Robbery, Assault of Two Men

A Saginaw man has admitted to being involved in the captivity and abuse of two young men last January.

On Monday, 22-year-old Jontorrion L. Reed of Saginaw pleaded guilty to 2 counts of Armed Robbery, one count Unlawful Imprisonment, one count Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, along with several weapons charges. Reed is one of four suspects to be accused of holding a 17-year-old and 20-year-old at gunpoint at a home on Granger Street in Saginaw, assaulting them, and forcing them to hit one another.

In exchange for the plea, charges were dropped in an incident from January 2024, in which Reed was accused of stealing a car and assaulting, resisting or obstructing police. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in May.