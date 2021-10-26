      Weather Alert

“Food For Families” Donation Locations

Charlie Rood
Oct 26, 2021 @ 6:17am

 

The Annual WSGW Food for Families Campaign is Underway

We are asking YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to Make Non-Perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need

The Salvation Army Locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland will Collect and Distribute Food

 

Here are Food For Families Donation Locations…………..

Crane’s L&M Appliance Center, 3260 Bay Road, Saginaw

 

Thumb Bank, Wilder Road, Bay City

 

Maple Hill Nursery, Eastman Road, Midland

 

Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware, 5818 State Street, Saginaw

 

Michigan Sugar
its processing plants in Bay City, Sebewaing, Caro, Crosswell

 

CoPoCo Credit Union, with three locations:
– 3262 Cabaret Trail, Saginaw
– 1479 Straits Drive (US 10 and Mackinaw across from McDonalds) in Bay City
– 4265 Wilder Road, Bay City

 

Begick Nursery, 5993 M-84/West Side Saginaw Road, Bay City

 

The Maytag Stores
– 3800 Tittabawassee Road, Saginaw
– Maytag Outlet Store, 7400 Gratiot Saginaw

 

Reimold Printing, 5171 Blackbeak Drive, Saginaw (off Cardinal Park Drive behind Anderson Eye Associates, Tittabawassee Road)

Popular Posts
Gratiot Ave Closed Due to Downed Power Lines
Suspicious Saginaw Fire Under Investigation
Woman Sought in Quadruple Homicide Arrested in Clare County
Missing Saginaw County Woman Found
Birch Run Township Death Ruled a Homicide
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On