The Annual WSGW Food for Families Campaign is Underway
We are asking YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to Make Non-Perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need
The Salvation Army Locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland will Collect and Distribute Food
Here are Food For Families Donation Locations…………..
Crane’s L&M Appliance Center, 3260 Bay Road, Saginaw
Thumb Bank, Wilder Road, Bay City
Maple Hill Nursery, Eastman Road, Midland
Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware, 5818 State Street, Saginaw
Michigan Sugar
its processing plants in Bay City, Sebewaing, Caro, Crosswell
CoPoCo Credit Union, with three locations:
– 3262 Cabaret Trail, Saginaw
– 1479 Straits Drive (US 10 and Mackinaw across from McDonalds) in Bay City
– 4265 Wilder Road, Bay City
Begick Nursery, 5993 M-84/West Side Saginaw Road, Bay City
The Maytag Stores
– 3800 Tittabawassee Road, Saginaw
– Maytag Outlet Store, 7400 Gratiot Saginaw
Reimold Printing, 5171 Blackbeak Drive, Saginaw (off Cardinal Park Drive behind Anderson Eye Associates, Tittabawassee Road)