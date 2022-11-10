WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 10, 2022 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
November 10, 2022 4:37AM EST
WSGW Morning Team Show: November 10, 2022 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Gift Certificate to Sullivan’s Food and Spirits on Gratiot in Saginaw Township, only $10 on Rocket Grab Plus

$20 certificate for only $10 to Sullivan’s Food & Spirits!

 

 

PHOTO:   Genya Savilov  AFP/Getty Images

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces examine NLAW anti-tank systems and other portable anti-tank grenade launchers

 

 

It’s the October 6 edition of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications…..

(click to hear podcast and see Pat’s overall record, bonus predictions, and poll)

Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications 2022

 

PHOTO:   National Park Service

Sonoran Desert Toad. Pic: National Park Service

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking when YOU think Christmas Lights should be turned on…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Christmas Lights

 

 

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

WSGW “Home for the Holidays” presented by Dow Credit Union (Your Chance to Win Your Mortgage or Rent Paid up to $18,000 in 2023)

 

 

YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Thanksgiving Platter”

 

 

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

“Food For Families” Donation Locations

 

 

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

Holiday Home Makeover 2022

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Gordon Lightfoot “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald“.    Remembering November 10, 1975 the date of the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

 

