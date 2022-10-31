WSGW Morning Team Show: October 31, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

Happy Halloween

You can’t have Halloween Fun without Bobby “Boris” Pickett and “The Monster Mash”

Charlie and his Halloween Tie and Socks

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: We present the weekly edition of “Follow the Lions All Season Long to the Super Bowl”! This is something Your Morning Team has been doing for many, many years, believing that one year, we will follow the Lions, from start to finish, and have our final weekly edition a Super Bowl celebration! We also talk Michigan – Michigan State and SVSU football, too (runs 10:01)

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Halloween Fun with the “One Hit Wonder” song for Halloween today (runs 8:16)…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A New York man has an epic Halloween display to raise money for charity (runs 4:26)…..

Click for Link for more on the story from “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not”…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A song to stick in your head for Halloween and a follow up on a Giant Pumpkin to be carved story (runs 3:29)…..

*************************************************

UPDATE ON A STORY FROM LAST WEEK! REMEMBER THE SWEDEN ZOO CLOSING DUE TO AN ESCAPED KING COBRA (link to original story)?!?! WELL…..

(Associated Press) – A venomous 7-foot king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo has returned back home by itself, bringing a happy ending to more than a week-long disappearance saga. The CEO of the Skansen Aquarium told Swedish media on Sunday that “Houdini, as we named him, has crawled back into his terrarium.” The deadly snake, whose official name is Sir Vass (Sir Hiss), escaped on October 22 via a light fixture in the ceiling of its glass enclosure at the aquarium at the Skansen open-air museum and park on Stockholm’s Djurgarden

Island. The snake had hidden in insulation between two walls. The park said the cobra wouldn’t have survived the cold if had gotten out of the building.

PHOTO of Terrarium Entrance: Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via Associated Press

*************************************************

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

*************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

*************************************************************

Current WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by….. “Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“ Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area Call: 989 – 792 – 2792 ****************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Cassandra Peterson – better known as – Elvira, Mistress of the Dark “Trick or Treat“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. Cassandra is an actor, writer, and singer who gained her biggest fame starting in 1981 hosting a weekly movie as “Elvira” on a television station in Los Angeles. This led to her popularity soaring through the 80s and 90s leading to merchandising, TV appearances, song recordings, a movie “Elvria: Mistress of the Dark”, and more. She once had a date with Elvis Presley. She had a small role as a showgirl in the James Bond movie “Diamonds Are Forever”. She appeared as a guest commentator during WrestleMania 2. She was one of two finalists for the role of Ginger Grant in the third “Gilligan’s Island” movie in 1981. Most recently she had a role in “The Munsters” movie. She also had a radio show for couple of years in LA. In the 1980s, Elvira recorded “Trick or Treat”, a One Hit Wonder popular every Halloween!

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page