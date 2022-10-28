WSGW Morning Team Show: October 28, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Halloween is Monday and we have some Michigan Halloween costume thoughts for you (runs 9:06)…..

This is a picture of Pat’s neighbor who has a Halloween House of decorations

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Ahead of the Michigan – Michigan State game, we have fun with the Saginaw Choral Society and a song for both schools (runs 3:45)…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The World Series is intentionally skipping playing on a specific day of the week for a very specific reason (runs 2:48)…..

*************************************************

A Good News Story on a Friday! How a little boy lost his birthday balloons and it turned into an inspiring opportunity!

*************************************************

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

*************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

*************************************************************

Current WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************************