WSGW Morning Team Show: October 28, 2022 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Halloween is Monday and we have some Michigan Halloween costume thoughts for you (runs 9:06)…..
This is a picture of Pat’s neighbor who has a Halloween House of decorations
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Ahead of the Michigan – Michigan State game, we have fun with the Saginaw Choral Society and a song for both schools (runs 3:45)…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The World Series is intentionally skipping playing on a specific day of the week for a very specific reason (runs 2:48)…..
A Good News Story on a Friday! How a little boy lost his birthday balloons and it turned into an inspiring opportunity!
Wake Up Song of the Day: Chuck Berry “My Ding-A-Ling“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1972, Chuck was #1 for 2 weeks. For all his great music over his long career, this was his only #1 song. It was a cover of a novelty song. It caused great controversy at the time with some radio stations refusing to play it. About the song, Chuck said “A lot of people like that song. And I LOVED that song because that little, ‘weenie song’ made my wallet so fat and happy.”
