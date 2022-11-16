WSGW Morning Team Show: November 16, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************

*************************************************

YOU are Invited

“LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS”

Covenant Kids, Impact Saginaw Credit Unions, AlphaMedia/WSGW

You can help shine a little light into the lives of hospitalized children during the holidays.

Every night from December 5-9, everyone is invited to the Covenant HealthCare parking lot at 1000 Houghton Avenue in Saginaw.

People can start gathering around 6:30pm, and at 7pm, lights will shine towards the windows of the hospitalized kids for two minutes.

You can shine shine flashlights, glow foam tubes, or anything that lights up! Free flashlights will be provided to the first 100 attendees each night by Impact Saginaw Credit Unions.

Each evening, a different musical act will be featured for entertainment, cookies, hot chocolate, and more.

AND, right now, until December 9, you can also donate a new, unwrapped toy at Impact Saginaw Credit Union locations (see below).

Or, bring a toy with you any night of “Lights Before Christmas”.

Monetary donations can be made online when you visit Covenant Kids

Impact Saginaw Credit Union Toy Donation Locations:

Jolt: 6180 State Street and 1002 S. Washington Ave

Copoco: 3262 Cabaret Trail S

Family First: 1011 N Michigan Ave,

First Area: 193 Campbell Ln

Frankenmuth CU SVRC Branch: 203 S Washington Ave

Health Advantage: 4550 State St

Team One: 520 Hayden St and 4075 McCarty Rd

United Financial: 4685 State St

Wildfire: 6673 State St and 6640 Bay Rd

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A Darwin Award nominee (runs 2:18)…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Mariah Carey is NOT the “Queen of Christmas”

*************************************************

MINK MADNESS!

Here is original Facebook post from the Sheriff and then the latest followup from news reports…..

As of Tuesday afternoon at least 10,000 minks still were unaccounted for and the owner of the farm said that many of the minks did not leave the property after their release.

The sheriff’s office suggested local, licensed trappers who could assist residents in capturing mink if needed. Officers also contacted the state transportation department after reports of drivers hitting the animals on a road near the farm.

So many minks were dead on the road that the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office called in a snow plow to remove their bodies.

Who might release mink from farms? On November 8, the Animal Liberation Front, an animal rights group, has claimed a member released 1,000 mink from a fur facility in Massillon, Ohio, about three hours east of Lion Farms.

*************************************************

This week, on Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday with Your Morning Team, You can Win tickets to see Chicago at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

Click for Link to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant and Chicago Tickets

Tickets for Chicago on Sale on Friday, November 18

*************************************************

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

DEADLINE to Enter is this Friday, November 18

*************************************************

Coming this weekend, Christmas Parades in Saginaw and Midland, and Santa is soon to arrive in Bay City

Click this Link for all the Events on Friday and Saturday for “Holidays in the Heart of the City” in Saginaw

Click this Link for the PRIDE in Saginaw Christmas Parade Information (Look and Listen for the WSGW Van in the Parade)

Click this Link for Midland’s Santa Parade on Saturday, November 19, at 10am

Santa due to arrive in Bay City via Train on November 26 at 6pm

Click this Link for the Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House on Facebook

Click this Link for the Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House OnLine Site

*************************************************

This Saturday, November 19, WSGW Invites you to the Saginaw Eddy Concert Band “Christmas Concert”! The concert is FREE, however The Saginaw Salvation Army and The Saginaw Eddy Concert Band ask you to bring a non-perishable food donation for the WSGW “Food For Families” Campaign. This concert will be at the Thompson Middle School Auditorium, 3021 Court Street, in Saginaw, starting at 7:30pm. Click for Link to Saginaw Eddy Concert Band

*************************************************

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

*************************************************

YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

Congratulations to Winner #1: Valerie Watson of Hemlock

Congratulations to Winner #2: Steven DeMott of Alma

Congratulations to Winner #3: (to be announced Monday, November 21)

*************************************************

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by….. “Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“ Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area Call: 989 – 792 – 2792 ****************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Color Me Badd “All for Love“. Bryan Abrams is 53.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team Page