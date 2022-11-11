WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 11, 2022 (Friday)

By jonathan.dent
November 11, 2022 4:32AM EST
WSGW Morning Team Show: November 11, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

WSGW Joins YOU Honoring

Veterans Day 2022

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     As we have been doing for several years, we have special Veterans Day messages from Miss Yoder’s 5th grade class at Ithaca North Elementary  (

 

By the way, the kids have been invited to

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     The 2022 Toy Hall of Fame inductees are announced  (runs

 

 

PHOTO:   Courtesy of The Strong Museum via AP

This undated photo provided by The Strong Museum shows the three toys inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Nov. 10, 2022, in Rochester, N.Y. Masters of the Universe, Lite-Brite and the top were chosen from among 12 finalists for the annual honor, which recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and lasting popularity. (Courtesy of The Strong Museum via AP)

 

Here is Link to National Toy Hall of Fame Site

National Toy Hall of Fame

Here is Link to Nominate a Toy for 2023

Nominate a Toy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Gift Certificate to Sullivan’s Food and Spirits on Gratiot in Saginaw Township, only $10 on Rocket Grab Plus

$20 certificate for only $10 to Sullivan’s Food & Spirits!

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking when YOU think Christmas Lights should be turned on…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Christmas Lights

 

 

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

WSGW “Home for the Holidays” presented by Dow Credit Union (Your Chance to Win Your Mortgage or Rent Paid up to $18,000 in 2023)

 

 

 

YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Thanksgiving Platter”

 

 

 

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

“Food For Families” Donation Locations

 

 

 

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

Holiday Home Makeover 2022

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Armed Forces Medley for Veterans Day

 

