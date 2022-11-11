WSGW Morning Team Show: November 11, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

WSGW Joins YOU Honoring

Veterans Day 2022

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: As we have been doing for several years, we have special Veterans Day messages from Miss Yoder’s 5th grade class at Ithaca North Elementary (

By the way, the kids have been invited to

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The 2022 Toy Hall of Fame inductees are announced (runs

PHOTO: Courtesy of The Strong Museum via AP

Here is Link to National Toy Hall of Fame Site

Here is Link to Nominate a Toy for 2023

*************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Gift Certificate to Sullivan’s Food and Spirits on Gratiot in Saginaw Township, only $10 on Rocket Grab Plus

*************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking when YOU think Christmas Lights should be turned on…..

*************************************************

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

*************************************************

YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

*************************************************

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

*************************************************

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by….. “Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“ Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area Call: 989 – 792 – 2792 ****************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Armed Forces Medley for Veterans Day

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team Page