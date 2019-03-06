WSGW Morning Team Show: March 6, 2019 (Ash Wednesday)

The WSGW Ash Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
After the 6:30 news, after Charlie references his “high stick” incident, he and Pat have references to Governor Whitmer’s budget proposal, specifically the repeal of the pension tax…..
(high stick runs 1:56)
(pension tax repeal runs 6:17)
A New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Governor Whitmer’s 45 Cent Gas Tax Increase
At first glance, it appears obscene, but look again…..
(photo CBS New York)
It Pays to Read the Fine Print… literally…..
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — A Florida travel insurance company has awarded a Georgia high school teacher $10,000 for reading the fine print in a policy she recently purchased.
A Squaremouth statement says Donelan Andrews claimed the prize 23 hours after the contest began.
The St. Petersburg-based company says it launched the secret contest Feb. 11. Buried in the fine print was a promise of $10,000 for the first person to send an email to a specific address.
Besides the $10,000 for Andrews, Squaremouth says it’s giving another $10,000 to a children’s literacy charity, plus $5,000 each to the two schools where Andrews teaches consumer economics.
Andrews says she applied for retirement a week before winning the contest. The prize will fund a trip to Scotland with her husband to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Mary Wilson “You Keep Me Hanging On“. Mary is 75 today and this is her 1992 solo cover of the 1966 classic song from the Supremes.
