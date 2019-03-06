WSGW Morning Team Show: March 6, 2019 (Ash Wednesday)

The WSGW Ash Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

*******************************************************************

 

After the 6:30 news, after Charlie references his “high stick” incident, he and Pat have references to Governor Whitmer’s budget proposal, specifically the repeal of the pension tax…..

(high stick runs 1:56)

(pension tax repeal runs 6:17)

 

 

*******************************************************************

 

A New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Governor Whitmer’s 45 Cent Gas Tax Increase

 

 

*******************************************************************

At first glance, it appears obscene, but look again…..

Divorce services billboard's raised finger raises controversy

(photo CBS New York)

 

*******************************************************************

 

 

It Pays to Read the Fine Print… literally…..

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — A Florida travel insurance company has awarded a Georgia high school teacher $10,000 for reading the fine print in a policy she recently purchased.

A Squaremouth statement says Donelan Andrews claimed the prize 23 hours after the contest began.

The St. Petersburg-based company says it launched the secret contest Feb. 11. Buried in the fine print was a promise of $10,000 for the first person to send an email to a specific address.

Besides the $10,000 for Andrews, Squaremouth says it’s giving another $10,000 to a children’s literacy charity, plus $5,000 each to the two schools where Andrews teaches consumer economics.

Andrews says she applied for retirement a week before winning the contest. The prize will fund a trip to Scotland with her husband to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

*******************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Mary Wilson “You Keep Me Hanging On“.   Mary is 75 today and this is her 1992 solo cover of the 1966 classic song from the Supremes.

