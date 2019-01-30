WSGW Morning Team Show: January 30, 2019 (Wednesday)

A Wind Chill Warning WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Wind Chill Warnings for our Great Lakes Bay Region will continue through Thursday at 11am

Winter Storm Warnings for Wind Chill and several inches of Blowing Snow are posted for the Lake Michigan Shoreline along with some counties to the immediate southwest, including Clinton, Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, and more to the shoreline. These warnings continue into Thursday.

In the Upper Peninsula, a mix of Wind Chill Warnings, Storm Warnings, Advisories, AND Blizzard Warnings specifically for Alger and Northern Schoolcraft Counties, as snow, blowing snow, and extremely cold conditions will continue into Thursday.

The picture is Art Lewis with Congressman John Moolenaar from the balcony of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Art is in Washington D.C. with plans that didn’t pan out to watch President Trump’s State of the Union address.

No, this is not a picture taken by police during a traffic stop from the Great Lakes Bay Region, or Michigan, or the United States for that matter.

It’s proof winter driving stupidity is international!

(Picture: Police Scotland)

Elsa from Frozen is Arrested and Charged with Bringing Polar Vortex

Facebook/McLean Police Department (Illinois)

Woman arrested going WAY too fast on snowy roads in Illinois

(Photo: Facebook)

As WSGW 790am prepares to broadcast Super Bowl LIII via WestWood One starting at 2pm on Sunday…..

Here is a great story of a Rams player recognizing the efforts of the unsung heroes of the organization

The contest continues until Sunday…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: James Ingram “One Hundred Ways“. James has passed away from cancer at age 86. He won a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Performance for this song (which showcased some of his great work with Quincy Jones).

