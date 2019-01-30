WSGW OnLine Poll: Term Limits

Republican Congressmen Ted Cruz and Francis Rooney have proposed a Constitutional amendment to term limit both houses of Congress.

Senators would serve two, six-year terms. Members of the House of Representatives would serve three, two-year terms.

Senator Cruz believes the amendment would fix the “brokenness” in Washington, D.C. Under his own proposal, Senator Cruz would be term limited at the end of his current term.

Former Democratic congressman and possible future presidential candidate, Beto O’Rourke, has also called for term limits.

