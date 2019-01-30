WSGW OnLine Poll: Term Limits

Republican Congressmen Ted Cruz and Francis Rooney have proposed a Constitutional amendment to term limit both houses of Congress.

Senators would serve two, six-year terms. Members of the House of Representatives would serve three, two-year terms.

Senator Cruz believes the amendment would fix the “brokenness” in Washington, D.C. Under his own proposal, Senator Cruz would be term limited at the end of his current term.

Former Democratic congressman and possible future presidential candidate, Beto O’Rourke, has also called for term limits.

CURRENT POLL QUESTION:

Would you support a Constitutional amendment for congressional term limits with the Cruz-Rooney parameters, or term limits with other parameters?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 

Due to a systems malfunction, results are unavailable from previous poll.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WSGW OnLine Poll: Super Bowl LIII WSGW OnLine Poll: Governor Whitmer and the GOP WSGW OnLine Poll: Marijuana Businesses WSGW OnLine Poll: Government Shutdown and Wall Money WSGW OnLine Poll: 2019 will be….. WSGW OnLine Poll: Fireworks in Michigan
Comments