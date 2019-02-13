WSGW Morning Team Show: February 13, 2019 (Wednesday)

It’s a Windy WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

THINK SPRING! Today is the First Workout for Detroit Tigers Pitchers and Catchers in Lakeland, Florida!

Charlie is wearing is Jack Morris replica jersey he received last year when he attended the Tigers game featuring the retirement of Jack’s #47

Our Great Lakes Bay Region is actually clear of any National Weather Service Warnings/Watches/Advisories/Statements

To our immediate South, the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Shiawassee, plus the Thumb, also do not have any Warnings/Watchers/Advisories/Statements

HOWEVER, Gusty Winds through the Day causing Blowing Snow and Drifting and Reduced Visibility

Be wary of Snow Squalls that could pop up and Slicken Roads and Severely Reduce Visibility

To the West and Southwest, Advisories are posted, while the Northern half of the Lower Peninsula and most of the Upper Peninsula have Warnings posted, generally all expiring by early afternoon (some earlier).

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had brief observations regarding Governor Whitmer’s State of the State Address from last night (runs 3:15)…..

*******************************************************************

A New Poll for YOU…..

*******************************************************************

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art take a moment to comment on the passing of longtime radio host, including many years on WSGW 790am, Bruce Williams (runs 3:09)…..

*******************************************************************

Ice Cream Created by Doctors to Help Give You a Better Night’s Sleep

*******************************************************************

Former Tigers TV Broadcaster finds a Radio Home in Boston

*******************************************************************

Major League Baseball Celebrates a 150th Anniversary this Season with a Special Uniform Patch

*******************************************************************

Here’s a different Valentine’s Day experience for YOU

*******************************************************************

Entry Deadline for a Chance to Win the $500 Gas Card to Forward’s is February 21…..

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Peter Gabriel “Sledgehammer“. Peter is 69.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page