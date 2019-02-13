WSGW OnLine Poll: Winter YES or Winter NO

inscription winter on snow on the back window of car

Here is your chance to vote against winter! Or vote for it!

Until the second half of January, winter was more mild than wild. Since then, we have endured numerous days and nights of snow, sleet, freezing rain, high winds, and wind chills with the need to use winter driving skills, plus deal with many school closings.

We are only halfway through February and lots of people are ready for spring right now. There are those that love this weather and want more.

CURRENT POLL QUESTION:

What do you have to say about this Winter season? I want this winter to be done ASAP, good riddance to it

I'm loving this winter, the more snow and cold the better

It doesn't matter to me, what we get, we get View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

PREVIOUS QUESTION: Would you support a gradual increase of Michigan’s gas and diesel tax to 47 cents a gallon by 2028?

Yes – 2%

No – 98%

I’m Not Sure – 0%