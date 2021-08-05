      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 5, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 5, 2021 @ 5:08am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Full Synthetic Oil Change Plus Free Pair of Wiper Blades & MORE!

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

You can Golf in the WSGW Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill on August 17

Entry is $50 per person (includes lunch and chance to win great golf prizes)

Click Here to Sign Up for Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Samantha Sang “Emotion“.   She is 70 today.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Two Multiple Shootings Kill Two, Wound Five
State Police Arrest Saginaw Man for Possession of Child Pornography
Michigan’s Farmers Markets Celebrate National Farmers Market Week
Large-scale Illegal Marijuana Operation Raided
Speed Crackdown Leads To Thousands Of Tickets And Warnings
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On