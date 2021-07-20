WSGW invites you to Party on McCarty (promotion on WSGW presented by Menards)

Gates open at 5:00pm. Music starts at 5:30pm and ends around 10:00pm.
Bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy this free outdoor concert.
Food vendors, beer and wine, activities, and much more!
There is an ATM on site.
There is a $5-per-vehicle parking allowance that is donated to the Saginaw Township Soccer Association for facility and grounds maintenance and improvements.
For the safety and enjoyment of everyone, pets, outside food/drinks, and umbrellas are prohibited.
New this year we will be asking for a $2 donation from all attending to off-set funding lost during 2020. These funds will also go to the grounds and to help pay for area kids to be able to join a team during the recreation leagues. With that $2 donation, each guest will receive a ticket where a drawing will be held each evening to win prizes donated by local businesses and media partners. On August 19, there will be a grand prize drawing from the tickets kept from each night. One of those prizes is a $3000 value pair of diamond earrings donated by Diamonds & Jewelry Unlimited of Saginaw. Two-dollars is nothing compared to all the fun we’ll have!