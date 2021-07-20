      Weather Alert

WSGW invites you to Party on McCarty (promotion on WSGW presented by Menards)

Charlie Rood
Jul 20, 2021 @ 11:29am

Party on McCarty Schedule

Date Genre Performances by Band Sponsor Media Sponsor
July 8, 2021 60s, 70s, & 80s
The Detroit Doors
Jedi Mind Trip
July 15, 2021 Motown
Soul Xpress
The Persuasion Band
July 22, 2021 Margarita
Air Margaritaville
Square Pegz
August 5, 2021 Country
Melissa Lee with
Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders
Gunner & The Grizzly Boys
August 12, 2021 Craft Beer
25 Cent Beer Band
50 Amp Fuse
August 19, 2021 Classic Rock
Under Advisement
The RockShow

 

Gates open at 5:00pm. Music starts at 5:30pm and ends around 10:00pm.

Bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy this free outdoor concert.

Food vendors, beer and wine, activities, and much more!

There is an ATM on site.

There is a $5-per-vehicle parking allowance that is donated to the Saginaw Township Soccer Association for facility and grounds maintenance and improvements.

For the safety and enjoyment of everyone, pets, outside food/drinks, and umbrellas are prohibited.

New this year we will be asking for a $2 donation from all attending to off-set funding lost during 2020. These funds will also go to the grounds and to help pay for area kids to be able to join a team during the recreation leagues. With that $2 donation, each guest will receive a ticket where a drawing will be held each evening to win prizes donated by local businesses and media partners. On August 19, there will be a grand prize drawing from the tickets kept from each night. One of those prizes is a $3000 value pair of diamond earrings donated by Diamonds & Jewelry Unlimited of Saginaw. Two-dollars is nothing compared to all the fun we’ll have!

