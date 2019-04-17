WSGW Morning Team Show: April 17, 2019 (Wednesday)

It’s the middle of the week WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat noted today is Tax Freedom Day (runs 5:48)…..

The Tax Foundation releases it’s annual report on “Tax Freedom Day”…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie introduced the new poll by starting with a conversation with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, who reminds Spirit fans about tickets available for the Western Conference Finals that begin Thursday night at TheDow (runs 6:34)…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Is Your Teen Doing the “Shell on Challenge”?!?!

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art reference a story from USA Today that is, as Charlie says, “media harassment” for a guy that did nothing more than win a big bet at The Masters (runs 3:10)…..

Link to USA Today story

Have you heard, or seen video, of the heart-warming story of a dog swimming over 100 miles from shore and rescued by workers on an oil rig?!?!

Link to a version of the story with video

Another version of the story

Do you suppose the “uncomfortable” students eat chicken or beef, and what do they think happens…..

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – How do you have a goat roast without a goat? That’s a question some at Harvard University will have to figure out now that a residency hall is ending its tradition of skinning and barbecuing a goat in the courtyard. The Harvard Crimson student paper reports faculty deans at Dunster House announced last week that the annual goat roast is ending. An email cites health concerns as a reason and says some students were uncomfortable with the idea of skinning and cooking a goat. The annual event began in the 1980s as a spinoff of a primitive survival course taught at the school.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Spice Girls “Say You’ll Be There“.

