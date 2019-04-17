WSGW OnLine Poll: Saginaw Spirit Prediction

For the first time, our Saginaw Spirit Hockey Team is playing in the third round of the playoffs.

The Spirit will battle the Guelph Storm in the Western Conference Final!

The Spirit are playing great at all facets of the game, possessing a relentless offense, a stalwart defense, and a dominate goaltender.

If the Spirit win, it will be on to the Ontario Hockey League Final to play for a berth in the Memorial Cup tournament and a chance at the championship!

POLL QUESTION:

How do you think the Saginaw Spirit will finish the season? Ending in the Western Conference Finals

Ending in the Ontario Hockey League Finals

Ending in the Memorial Cup

Winning the Memorial Cup Championship View Results

