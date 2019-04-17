WSGW OnLine Poll: Saginaw Spirit Prediction

For the first time, our Saginaw Spirit Hockey Team is playing in the third round of the playoffs.

The Spirit will battle the Guelph Storm in the Western Conference Final!

The Spirit are playing great at all facets of the game, possessing a relentless offense, a stalwart defense, and a dominate goaltender.

If the Spirit win, it will be on to the Ontario Hockey League Final to play for a berth in the Memorial Cup tournament and a chance at the championship!

POLL QUESTION:

How do you think the Saginaw Spirit will finish the season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 

PREVIOUS POLL:   How would you describe your tax return experience this year?
I like having more money each paycheck instead of a large return –
I would rather have less money each paycheck and then receive a large return –
I was not happy because I owed money after losing deduction opportunities –
I owed money after losing deduction opportunities, but it’s okay because I think the new tax structure is better overall –

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WSGW OnLine Poll: Marijuana and Impaired Driving WSGW OnLine Poll: The Mueller Report and Obstruction WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Tigers 2019 WSGW OnLine Poll: Ca$h or Cashless WSGW OnLine Poll: Governor Whitmer’s 45 Cent Gas Tax Increase WSGW OnLine Poll: Allowing Police & Firefighters To Create Labor Unions
Comments