WSGW Morning Team: October 27, 2023 (Friday)

All Season Long, SVSU Football is on WSGW!

Every Friday during the season after the 7:30am news, Charlie talks to the Voice of Cardinals Football, J.J. Boehm! (runs 12:19)…..

Click for Link to SVSU Football

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A creep story of a woman discovered to have a spider living in her ear and there is video (runs 2:28)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Just in time for Halloween, a survey shows the Top 3 Chocolate based candy selections for Michigan (runs 2:40)…..

Events and Activities (runs 8:57)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Car Drivers Torture New Zealand City with Celine Dion Songs as part of a “contest” (runs 4:35)…..

PHOTO: Kevin Winter

Surfer Knocked off Board by a Whale and Dragged Underwater (see GoPro video)

PHOTO: Jason Breen

Starting Monday, October 30, WSGW will seek Your Help to Help Others…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking if You think Michigan student-athletes should be able to benefit financially from name, image, and likeness while in school…..

This Week on the WSGW Morning Team Show (Today – Thursday)

You had the chance Win a Pair of Tickets to see “Chicago” at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

May 25, 2024

Saturday at 8pm

The contest is over! Thanks to everyone playing along!

Click for Link for Tickets and Information

Coming Soon…..

Positive Results Downtown Saginaw “Holidays in the Heart of the City”!

Holidays in the Heart of the City will take place on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18!. Free Christmas Concerts, Horse-Drawn wagon rides on Ezra Rust Drive, open houses at many venues including the Children’s Zoo, Andersen Enrichment Center, Japanese Tea House, The Montague Inn, and the Mexican American Council. Free pony rides for the kids in Borchard Park, food vendors on the streets, and much more.

WSGW is Proud to Support the “The Annual Ruth Ann Knap Cookie House Competition”! Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Blvd.

Click this Link for Entry Information (Deadline to Enter November 10)

WSGW will join you in The Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 18!

Click this Link for Parade Entry Information

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bonnie Tyler “Total Eclipse of the Heart“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. This song spent four weeks at #1. It was Bonnie’s biggest hit. The song was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The original song was 7:02 in length. Bonnie did not believe it was radio-friendly at its full length. The song was shortened to 4:30.

