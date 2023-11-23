WSGW Morning Team: November 23, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Happy Thanksgiving

Listen from 9-Noon this morning for the CBS Thanksgiving Special hosted by Gil Gross

Johnny Cash sings his “Thanksgiving Prayer” on the TV show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”, November 19, 1994…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU….. When do YOU think is the right time to start displaying Christmas decorations and playing Christmas music?

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is on WSGW 100.5 FM (and online wsgw.com – choose the local sports stream)

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news, Voice of Spirit Hockey Dillon Clark talks with Charlie offering a weekly update of all things Saginaw Spirit, this year your host of the Memorial Cup presented by Dow (runs 12:13)…..

Because today is Thanksgiving, we had a full conversation with Dillon yesterday (which is available on the November 22 Morning Team Page)

Click for Saginaw Spirit

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A longtime tradition continues as the Lions are playing a Thanksgiving Day football game

(podcast posted by 8:45)

Charlie and Mike and YOU: According to a survey, what is the favorite side dish for Michiganders on Thanksgiving

(podcast posted by 6:45)

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Why did Macy’s famous Thanksgiving Parade first start using giant balloons

(podcast posted by 7:45)

THIS IS THE FINAL WEEK… through Thanksgiving Weekend…

The Annual WSGW Food for Families Campaign Presented by Pioneer Sugar

We are asking YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to Make Non-Perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need

The Salvation Army Locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland will Collect and Distribute Food

Click to Discover Businesses Serving as Donation Locations

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for November 22

Wake Up Song of the Day: For Thanksgiving Day “Turkey in the Straw”

