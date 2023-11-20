WSGW Morning Team: November 20, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

THIS IS THE FINAL WEEK… through Thanksgiving Weekend…

The Annual WSGW Food for Families Campaign Presented by Pioneer Sugar

We are asking YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to Make Non-Perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need

The Salvation Army Locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland will Collect and Distribute Food

Click to Discover Businesses Serving as Donation Locations

***********************************************

Every Monday Morning after the 6:30am news, Your Morning Team talks Lions Football, anticipating this is the year we talk Lions Football all the way to the Super Bowl!!! (runs 9:44)…..

Here is the Locker Room Celebration from the Lions win over the Bears on Sunday…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: The TikTok “Bird Test” (runs 5:03)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Did you have a great weekend? Mike and his family enjoyed Three Dog Night and Charlie says thanks for being with WSGW at the Eddy Band Concert and Pride Christmas Parade (runs 4:57)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Art and Jonathan and YOU: Taylor Swift and the Christ the Redeemer Statue turns into a fundraiser (runs 3:16)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A painting that was once hanging in a kitchen will now hang in the Louvre (runs 5:23)…..

PHOTO: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

***********************************************

You can join WSGW and Our Sister Alpha Media Stations to help shine a little light into the lives of hospitalized children during the holidays at Covenant HealthCare!

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

You Have the Chance to WIN $3500 for YOU, $3500 for a FRIEND, and $3000 for CHARITY!

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for November 20

***********************************************

Going on NOW through Thanksgiving Weekend…

The Annual WSGW Food for Families Campaign Presented by Pioneer Sugar

We are asking YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to Make Non-Perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need

The Salvation Army Locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland will Collect and Distribute Food

Click to Discover Businesses Serving as Donation Locations

***********************************************

Going on NOW through November 24 at Noon!

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!

***********************************************

Coming Soon…..

Positive Results Downtown Saginaw “Holidays in the Heart of the City”!

Holidays in the Heart of the City will take place on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18!. Free Christmas Concerts, Horse-Drawn wagon rides on Ezra Rust Drive, open houses at many venues including the Children’s Zoo, Andersen Enrichment Center, Japanese Tea House, The Montague Inn, and the Mexican American Council. Free pony rides for the kids in Borchard Park, food vendors on the streets, and much more.

WSGW is Proud to Support the “The Annual Ruth Ann Knapp Cookie House Competition”! Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Blvd.

Click this Link for Entry Information (Deadline to Enter November 10)

WSGW will join you in The Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 18!

Click this Link for Parade Entry Information

***********************************************

REMINDER!

Great Rocket Grab Plus Deals are Always Available!

Half Off Deals that can make Great Christmas Gifts!

Click Link for Rocket Grab Plus

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Matthew Wilder “Break My Stride“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. This song was a worldwide hit for Matthew hitting the top 10 in numerous countries, including #5 in the United States. It was produced out of frustration with industry executive Clive Davis who had signed Wilder to Arista Records, but Wilder was not getting the results from the relationship. He self-financed the recording of “Break My Stride” in the early hours of the morning at the studio of a different producer. Wilder says “My relationship with Clive Davis was precisely the impetus for my writing the song. There are lyrics in there that are indirectly referring to the circumstances that were governing my life at that point.” Davis did not see potential in the song or any of the others, and his label let Wilder go. Wilder previously sang television commercials and did work as a backup vocalist for artists such as Bette Midler and Rickie Lee Jones. He wrote the music for the Disney animated feature film “Mulan” and provided the singing voice for the character Ling.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team