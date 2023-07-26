WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: July 26, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
July 26, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Share
WSGW Morning Team: July 26, 2023 (Wednesday)
Wooden judge gavel isolated on white background

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU!

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Schools Sue Social Media

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     How about this combination – French’s Mustard and Skittles!?!?!  (runs 3:40)…..

 

PHOTO:     McCormick and Company

These assets are HERO images from the 2023 Mustard Day campaign.

 

 

 

 

 

https://news.yahoo.com/alphorn-fest-brings-sound-music-151335405.html

 

PHOTO:   Robin MILLARD

The alphorn is an integral part of Swiss Alpine culture (Robin MILLARD)

 

PHOTO:   Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

 

 

 

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized wheels of cheese filled with cocaine at the Texas border.

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Potential World Record Water Temperature Over 100 Degrees in Florida

screen-shot-2023-07-25-at-3-52-05-pm.png

 

 

***********************************************

 

Georgia’s Big Peanut is Back

PHOTO:     Joy Crosby/Georgia Peanut Commission via AP

This photo provided by the Georgia Peanut Commission shows Cole Sercer of Sercer Machine & Fabrication, standing beside the Big Peanut that he and his employees designed and built near Interstate 75 in Ashburn, Ga., Thursday, July 20, 2023. The monument replaces a similar peanut that blew down during Hurricane Michael in October 2018. (Joy Crosby/Georgia Peanut Commission via AP)

 

 

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Purchase Your Entry today so you can play golf with us!

WSGW-West Side Decorating Center “WinVitational” powered by Branham’s Jewelry

OR, Win Your Invitation by playing “Closest to the Pin”…..

WSGW “Closest to the Pin” presented by MBS International Airport

 

 

***********************************************

 

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

YOU Can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Help YOUR Old Ugly House!

This Old Ugly House | $1,000 Backyard Makeover

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Rolling Stones “Satisfaction“.   Mick Jagger is 80 today.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

Four Vehicles and a Semi Crash on US-10
2

Ogemaw County Woman Killed in Saginaw Crash
3

Five People Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on US-10
4

Smoke Detector Saves Family from St. Charles House Fire
5

Corrections Officer Arrested for Entering Wrong House