Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets

WSGW Radio and partners Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, and American Crystal Sugar Beets present the annual Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair on Tuesday, August 1.

To qualify for your chance to win one of 3 cash prizes, please submit your favorite homemade baked fruit pie recipe to:

[email protected]

All pies must be homemade from scratch using the submitted entrant recipe. Participants are encouraged to include Michigan grown fruit, and all recipes MUST include Pioneer Sugar. No store purchased pies will be accepted and are subject to disqualification.

Entrants must submit 2 pies from the submitted entry: one for judging, one for display.

All pie recipes must be submitted by midnight, Jul 27, 2023. If your recipe is selected you will be notified by phone or email, so please enter your phone number and email address with your name and address on the recipe.

Pies will be judged on taste, freshness, and appearance.

Taste judging takes place at noon on Aug 1, 2023.

All pies must be at the designated location at the Saginaw Fair Grounds no later than 11:00 a.m. for preliminary judging.