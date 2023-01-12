WSGW Morning Team: January 12, 2023 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
*************************************************
Click for Link to Saginaw Spirit
*************************************************
*************************************************
*************************************************
https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2023/01/11/boulder-crushes-car-Malibu-California/8001673470050/
*************************************************
https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2023/01/11/guernsey-GSPCA-giant-goldfish-seagull-attack/1831673471421/
*************************************************
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking whether or not Gas Stoves should be Banned…..
*************************************************
WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan
*************************************************
Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
*************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Yardbirds “Heart Full of Soul“. An Honor Song for Jeff Beck, the great guitarist who died at age 78 on January 10. This is the first single released after Jeff joined the group in 1965.
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to TheMorning Team