WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 12, 2023 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
January 12, 2023 4:34AM EST
Share
WSGW Morning Team: January 12, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

“FAMILY FUN DEAL” 1/2 HOUR OF AXE THROWING AND A 1/2 HOUR OF VIRTUAL ARCHERY AT DAYLIGHT OUTFITTERS ($90 Value)

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Click for Link to Saginaw Spirit

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2023/01/11/boulder-crushes-car-Malibu-California/8001673470050/

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2023/01/11/guernsey-GSPCA-giant-goldfish-seagull-attack/1831673471421/

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking whether or not Gas Stoves should be Banned…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Banning Gas Stoves

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

Feathers and Fedoras

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

1/2 OFF A FAMILY 4-PACK OF 24 OZ BUBBLE TEAS FROM BUBBLE TEA BREW HOUSE

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

 

****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Yardbirds “Heart Full of Soul“.   An Honor Song for Jeff Beck, the great guitarist who died at age 78 on January 10.   This is the first single released after Jeff joined the group in 1965.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust
2

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw
3

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash
4

Missing 9-Year-Old Flint Boy Recovered, Mother in Custody
5

Michigan Law Enforcement Continues Heightened Speed Enforcement