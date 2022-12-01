WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: December 1, 2022 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
December 1, 2022 4:45AM EST
WSGW Morning Team: December 1, 2022 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

ALL PHOTOS:     Benjamin Healley/Museums Victoria

 

 

Deep-sea batfishes have a tiny “fishing lure” in a small hollow on their snout to attract prey.

Congridae eel found in 2022

Highfin Lizard fish are deep-sea predators with mouths full of long sharp teeth.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sloane’s Viperfish

 

The Tribute SpiderfishThe Tribute Spiderfish uses long lower fins with thickened tips to prop up off the ocean bottom and feed on small prawns that drift by.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Emus on the loose in Kalamazoo  (runs

Click for Link to Police Body Cam Footage of Roundup

PHOTO:     Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office

May be an image of emu and outdoors

GOAT WATCH 2022!
CHARLIE ROOD –  For those that don’t know what this is all about…..
Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years.   What’s that?
The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden.   It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.
It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany.   Or, until it’s destroyed!
I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”.   At least, the remnants were.
Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.
Well, how could I resist?   We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.
Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!
Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

YOU are Invited

“LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS”

Covenant Kids, Impact Saginaw Credit Unions, AlphaMedia/WSGW

You can help shine a little light into the lives of hospitalized children during the holidays.

“Lights Before Christmas”

 

 

You can Have Fun with the Family

“Winter Party on McCarty”

December 2, 3, 4

The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex  (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638)

“Party on McCarty” – Winter 2022

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Trans-Siberian Orchestra “Faith Noel“.   This is from the third album “The Lost Christmas Eve”, the final album of the Christmas Trilogy.

 

 

