Woman Sought in Quadruple Homicide Arrested in Clare County

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested in Wexford County in connection with the death of four people in Clare County.
Authorities had been looking for Judy Boyer since about 4:00 Wednesday afternoon, when two men were found with gunshot wounds at a home on S. Harrison Ave. south of Surrey St. in Clare. The victims, ages 39 and 36, later died. Police also found the bodies of an 85-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman on the property.
Police said Boyer was seen leaving the scene in a pickup truck, and was considered armed and dangerous before she was taken into custody Thursday morning.
Names of the victims and Boyer’s connection to them were not immediately released.