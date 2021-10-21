      Weather Alert

Woman Sought in Quadruple Homicide Arrested in Clare County

Ann Williams
Oct 21, 2021 @ 2:54pm
(source: Clare County Sheriff's Department)

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested in Wexford County in connection with the death of four people in Clare County.

Authorities had been looking for Judy Boyer since about 4:00 Wednesday afternoon, when two men were found with gunshot wounds at a home on S. Harrison Ave. south of Surrey St. in Clare.  The victims, ages 39 and 36, later died. Police also found the bodies of an 85-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman on the property.

(source: Clare County Sheriff Dept.)

Police said Boyer was seen leaving the scene in a pickup truck, and was considered armed and dangerous before she was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Names of the victims and Boyer’s connection to them were not immediately released.

