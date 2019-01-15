Michigan Sugar Settles DEQ Lawsuit

Monitor Township-based Michigan Sugar Company has reached a settlement with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to pay $562,500 in fines and other costs for air and water pollution violations. The DEQ filed the lawsuit against the company in August 2017 regarding work at Michigan Sugar’s sugar beet processing facility.

Michigan Sugar spokesman Rob Clark told MLive.com the company does not admit fault and has disputed some allegations, but agreed to the settlement, which includes complying with its wastewater discharge permit, installing odor-control equipment and reducing trucking debris on nearby roads. The company will also restore two rock reefs in Saginaw Bay, creating habitat for walleye and whitefish. The agreement also includes planting more than 100 trees to cut down on dust and noise near its plant.