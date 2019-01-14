Students Approached at Bus Stops

School bus parked on the street, Chicago, Illinois, USA

The Saginaw School District wants the public to be aware of two possible abduction attempts targeting students. They’ve had two separate reports of unknown black males approaching students walking near their bus stops. The first was Friday, January 11, in the area of Bond and Madison. The second happened Monday, January 14 near Wadsworth and Veterans Memorial Parkway. In the second incident, the suspect was seen driving a white SUV “truck” with tinted windows.

If you have any information, call Saginaw Police.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Card Skimmers found in Birch Run Possible Charges in Huron County Roll Over Crash Saginaw Community Honors Long Time Civil Rights Champion Search Ongoing for Lake County Killer Work Underway On Master Plan For Grove Park In Midland While American Economy Is Strong, One Expert Sees Potential Problems
Comments