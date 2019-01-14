Students Approached at Bus Stops

The Saginaw School District wants the public to be aware of two possible abduction attempts targeting students. They’ve had two separate reports of unknown black males approaching students walking near their bus stops. The first was Friday, January 11, in the area of Bond and Madison. The second happened Monday, January 14 near Wadsworth and Veterans Memorial Parkway. In the second incident, the suspect was seen driving a white SUV “truck” with tinted windows.

If you have any information, call Saginaw Police.