Saginaw Schools Report Third “Stranger Incident” at Bus Stops

For the third time in less than a week, Saginaw Public Schools is reporting students at their bus stops have been approached by unknown suspects. The third incident happened Tuesday morning near Elm and Division, in the area of Handley School. The two other incidents happened Monday January 14 near Wadsworth and Veterans Memorial Parkway, and on Friday, January 11 near Bond and Madison.

Students said an unknown black male or males tried to approach students each time, with the suspect grabbing a student’s arm in one case. Students described a black man wearing black clothing and a black hoodie, and reported seeing him get out of a white SUV.

The district is working with police to identify a suspect or suspects. In the meantime, Supt. Ramont Roberts is advising parents and students to be vigilant and take precautions such as walking in groups.