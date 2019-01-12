Search Ongoing for Lake County Killer

One year after police found the body of Evelyn Ware underneath the rubble of her burned home in Lake County, the search is ongoing for her killer. The Lake County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Ware’s death a homicide after she was found January 10th, and state police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward by contacting the Michigan State Police Post in Mt. Pleasant at 989-773-5951, the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 231-779-9215 or online: www.P3tips.com