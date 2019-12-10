Woman Sentenced in the Shooting of Two Other Women
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Chesaning woman was sentenced up to 30 years in prison Monday, December 9 in saginaw County for shooting two other women.
57-year-old Sherry Mandel was convicted in September for shooting her ex-spouse and the woman’s girlfriend at a residence on Front St. in Chesaning December 4, 2018. Prosecutors say Mandel waited for her ex to arrive at the house, where she placed duct tape on her hands and over her mouth and hit her in the face with a wrench to prevent the victim from warning the girlfriend. When the third woman arrived, Mandel shot her. She then shot her ex, who struggled with Mandel, who was also shot in the leg.
Mandel was convicted on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation and two counts of felony firearm. Her sentence is between 19-30 years.