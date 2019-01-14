Possible Charges in Huron County Roll Over Crash

A Huron County man may face charges after fleeing the scene of an accident. The Huron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on Tomlinson Rd. near Cross Rd. in Lincoln Township Friday, January 11 around 8:15 p.m. They found a 54-year-old Elkton man in the passenger seat with a broken leg, who was taken to McLaren Thumb Region hospital. Police say the driver, a 54-year-old Kinde man, called for help from a nearby residence, then left the scene. A canine unit tracked him nearby. He had suffered a severe facial injury and exhibited signs of hypothermia. He was first taken to McLaren Thumb Region, then airlifted to an out-of-county hospital with possible life threatening injuries. Police say alcohol may be a factor in the crash. Police were assisted at the scene by the Kinde Area Fire Department, Central and Eastern Huron Ambulance services and the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department.