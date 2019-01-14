Possible Charges in Huron County Roll Over Crash

(Alpha Media file photo)

A Huron County man may face charges after fleeing the scene of an accident. The Huron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on Tomlinson Rd. near Cross Rd. in Lincoln Township Friday, January 11 around 8:15 p.m. They found a 54-year-old Elkton man in the passenger seat with a broken leg, who was taken to McLaren Thumb Region hospital. Police say the driver, a 54-year-old Kinde man, called for help from a nearby residence, then left the scene. A canine unit tracked him nearby. He had suffered a severe facial injury and exhibited signs of hypothermia. He was first taken to McLaren Thumb Region, then airlifted to an out-of-county hospital with possible life threatening injuries. Police say alcohol may be a factor in the crash. Police were assisted at the scene by the Kinde Area Fire Department, Central and Eastern Huron Ambulance services and the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Students Approached at Bus Stops Card Skimmers found in Birch Run Saginaw Community Honors Long Time Civil Rights Champion Search Ongoing for Lake County Killer Work Underway On Master Plan For Grove Park In Midland While American Economy Is Strong, One Expert Sees Potential Problems
Comments