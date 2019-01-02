Missing Cass City Man Found Dead

The body of a 21-year-old Cass City man, who went missing January 1, has been found. Police say Parker Haire was at a party on New Year’s Eve along Thomas Road in Tuscola County. Around 7:00 a.m., Huron County dispatch received a call from Haire, who said he was cold, wet and lost, but could see a factory. His cell phone showed he was in Sebewaing near the Sebewaing River, though a search turned up nothing in that location. Five hours later his SUV was found on Pine Street near the Michigan Sugar plant on the north side of town. Haire’s body was found January 2 around 8:35 a.m. in the river in waist deep water surrounded by phragmites. The incident remains under investigation.