Crime Down in Saginaw in 2018

The Saginaw Police Department is crediting several agencies with helping reduce crime in the city in 2018. Including patrol officers and detectives within the department, collaborations with the Michigan State Police, the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office, district and circuit court judges and the Michigan Department of Corrections have all contributed to a two percent overall reduction in crime. 1468 incidents were reported last year, down from 1499 in 2017. Over the past five years, there has been a downward trend of crime in the city, with a 33 percent decline from 2013 to 2018.

It’s not all good news, however. While homicides were one fewer in 2018 at 15, arson dropped by 30 percent and sexual assaults saw a significant decrease, robberies jumped 30 percent and shootings increased by 23 percent.