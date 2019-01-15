Isabella County Man Reported Missing Found Dead

State police are investigating the death of a Mt. Pleasant man found Tuesday, January 15. 84-year-old Charles Peterson was reported missing on Thursday, January 10 after having dinner with friends. He was last seen by an officer in Gratiot County on January 11, who gave him directions. The officer was unaware of the missing person’s report at the time. Police confirm Peterson headed north from Ithaca on US-127. Around 9:10 a.m., state police troopers responded to a report of a vehicle found matching the description of Peterson’s vehicle, located along Brown Rd. east of Jackson Ave. in Clare County’s Lincoln Township. They discovered his body nearby. A cause of death has not been released.