Two Dead in Separate New Year’s Day Accidents

Two men were killed in the Great Lakes Bay Region involving separate accident’s January 1, 2019.

The first occurred around 3:30 p.m. in Midland. A four mile stretch of M-20 between the city of Midland and Homer Rd. was closed for about 4 1/2 hours after a crash near the city at Currie Parkway. Police were investigating a report of a reckless driver in a white pickup truck near Homer Rd. when the crash occurred. The driver of the pickup, a 73-year-old Saginaw man, was heading east when he crossed the center line, crashing head on into a black Chevy Tahoe driven by a 45-year-old Midland man. The Tahoe’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 44-year-old woman, 21-year-old man and six-year-old boy in the Tahoe, all from Midland,  were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown. The pickup driver was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to call the Midland Police Department.

The second accident happened in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township around 7:00 p.m. Police say a man in his mid 20s-30s, dressed in dark clothing, was walking on Williamson Rd. near Cora St. when he was hit by a minivan heading south, driven by a woman with two children. The man’s name has not been released. Police don’t believe alcohol or speed are factors in the accident.

 

