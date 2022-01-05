Woman Sentenced in the Deaths of Her Mother, Another Woman

A Unionville woman was recently sentenced in the 2020 vehicle deaths of her mother and another woman.
35-year-old Ashley Katshor will spend between 4-15 years in prison for her role in the death of 52-year-old Lisa Archibald and 50-year-old Kimberly Abela. On September 2, 2020, Archibald, who was Katshor’s mother, was driving a Chevy Equinox east on US-10 near Auburn with Katshor as her passenger. Police say the two got into some kind of altercation, prompting Archibald to stop the vehicle and walk away. Police say Katshor took control of the vehicle and struck her mother with it.
Abela, of Essexville, saw the woman get hit and pulled over to help. While she was attempting to assist Archibald, a 43-year-old Bay City man driving a Chevy Impala swerved to avoid another vehicle and struck both women, who died of their injuries. The man was not charged with a crime at the time of the incident.
Katshor was initially charged with several felonies, including two counts of manslaughter, driving under the influence, possessing a controlled substance and others. Most charges were dropped for a no contest plea of one count of manslaughter.