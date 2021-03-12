Woman Pleads No Contest In Animal Cruelty Case
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Tittabawasse Township woman was sentenced to 14 days in jail after pleading no contest to a 2019 charge of animal cruelty.
Two years ago, 45-year-old Jenny Barbeau took custody of several horses, many of them retired race horses. Investigators say after she fell on hard times, she was unable to properly care for them. The investigation revealed the horses were emaciated and suffering from malnutrition. One horse was euthanized and 11 others were taken to different locations.
As part of her sentence, Barbeau will have to attend an animal rehabilitation program. She is otherwise prohibited from working with animals.